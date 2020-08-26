A fire burned around 6 acres of grass off of Rock Creek Road 4 miles northeast of Drain Tuesday afternoon.
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and North Douglas Fire & EMS arrived on scene around 2:30 p.m. and reported the fire was 4 acres in size and burning a previously mowed field.
Ground resources used a pump and roll tactic to stop the forward spread of the blaze, meaning they drove into burned areas and sprayed water on the edge of the fire while an engine operator drove around the perimeter of it, according to the DFPA.
Crews were also assisted by the landowner, who brought a water trailer to the scene.
The fire burned approximately 6 acres of grass before crews stopped its forward spread. They remained on scene until 5 p.m. to maintain it. The cause of the Rock Creek Road Fire is currently under investigation, according to the DFPA.
