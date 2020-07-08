Taylor Cosby, who went missing from Drain on June 25, has returned home safely.
On the morning of July 3, authorities from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported that Cosby ran away from her home in the 300 block of Highway 38 and had not been heard from in over a week.
That night, around 10 pm, deputies were notified that the 15-year-old had returned home. In a press release on Saturday, the department said it made contact with Cosby and determined she was in good health and unharmed.
(0) comments
