The North Douglas County Fair is the longest running consecutive free admission fair in Oregon.
“We’re pretty proud of that,” said North Douglas County Fair Chairperson Myndee Ferrill.
While events had to be scaled back and spread out for social distance last year due to the pandemic, that’s going to change this summer, Ferrill said.
“This year we’re going back full bore,” Ferrill said. “We’re going to go ahead, and we have a great lineup.”
The fair will run two and a half days this year, beginning July 23 at the Drain Civic Center, 205 W. A Ave.
The bands Haywire, Timberwolf and Toyz will perform. So will the “Hawaiian King,” Elvis impersonator David Lomond.
Among the offerings this year will be a classic car show, food vendors and exhibits.
“One of the things that we brought back that we’re really happy about, we brought back the lumberjack games,” she said.
Another event will be live art, with artists painting and fairgoers can pay a small fee to join in.
“There’ll be some sessions that are free, so there’s lots of hands-on art,” she said.
There will be fire artists too, for the third time this year. They’ll be spinning and dancing with fire and blowing fire.
There will be fire spinning classes (without the fire) for kids, too.
Wildlife Safari will be there with animals.
Lots of free games will be available for kids, courtesy of the Elkton and Drain fire departments, and there will be a pie eating contest, raffles and a cornhole tournament.
“Cornhole is kind of like a sweeping-the-nation game right now,” Ferrill said.
It’s a game that resembles a bean bag toss, and the winner gets a hefty cash prize.
Ferrill said she also hopes to have seniors who were loggers in decades past tell their stories.
“We had some great stories being told in the past, so it was fun,” she said. “We had loggers in our area that are in their 80s and 90s telling great stories about logging in the North Douglas and Douglas County areas and the Lane County area.”
Ferrill said a great fair board and more volunteer coordinators than the fair has had in a long time are helping to make this year’s fair a great one.
“Our entire board is amazing. We’ve got some good people,” she said.
“I’m just super happy with the crew that we have this year, and I just feel that they’re all going to come together and make it great,” Ferrill said.
