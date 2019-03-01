190301-nrr-drainsnow-07

An Oregon Department of Transportation sign in Drain informs motorists Thursday that westbound Highway 38 is closed to through traffic.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review

The City of Drain is asking residents to conserve water as power outages and water pump system issues persist following a series of snowstorms that decimated areas of north Douglas County early this week.

Power was restored to downtown Drain early Thursday morning, but many residents still don't have power. They have been without running water for days.

"If local residents need drinking water, local stores are open and water is available for purchase," said the Douglas County Sheriff's Office press release."

Max Egener can be reached at megener@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217. Or follow him on Twitter @maxegener.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Max Egener is the city reporter for The News-Review. He has a master's degree from the University of Oregon, and is an avid skier and backpacker.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.