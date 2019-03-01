The City of Drain is asking residents to conserve water as power outages and water pump system issues persist following a series of snowstorms that decimated areas of north Douglas County early this week.
Power was restored to downtown Drain early Thursday morning, but many residents still don't have power. They have been without running water for days.
"If local residents need drinking water, local stores are open and water is available for purchase," said the Douglas County Sheriff's Office press release."
DRAIN — After a day without power, and many more to come, David Harrington sat in front of t…
