Author Andrea Scharf will read from her book "Saving Big Creek" at a free event from 10 a.m. to noon in the Elkton Community Education Center Library, 15850 Highway 38 West.
The book tells the story of a community's decades-long struggle to protect elk, salmon and endangered butterfly habitat on the Oregon Coast. The presentation will weave readings from her book with a visual presentation about efforts to bring the Oregon Silverspot Butterfly back from the brink of extinction.
Two copies of the book will given away in a drawing and a contest.
Following the reading, there will be a street party fundraiser for Elkton's Fire Department at nearby Brandborg Winery, 345 1st St.
Information: 541-584-2692
