Attention all wine lovers — the “Wine About Your Bike” event is rolling through Elkton on Saturday.
The Elkton Community Education Center will host a family friendly bike ride through Elkton wine country, featuring wine tastings, a yoga class and an outdoor concert.
“We’ve planned a full day for people, and folks have the option of participating as much or as little as they want. The route starts and ends here at ECEC,” said Marjory Hamann, executive director of ECEC. “The tour includes wine tasting from four local wineries, then also stops at Farm Picking Mercantile and Tomaselli’s restaurant.”
The event is raising money for the ECEC educational programs, including the youth employment program that gives 15 high school students job experience opportunities.
“This event is great for anyone who has ever fantasized about a 40-mile ride through wine country but found it too intimidating,” said Katie DeBonis, event organizer of Brandborg Winery, in a press release. “In Elkton, we just love wine and we want to share it with people. And we’ve added other fun stops along the way to make it family-friendly and accessible to people who don’t drink or ride.”
The event will start at 8:30 a.m. and be open throughout the day, so riders can show up whenever they choose and bike at their own pace.
Before embarking on their trails, guests can enjoy coffee, tour the butterfly pavilion and participate in an optional yoga class.
Riders can bike through a nearly 7-mile wine-and-bike route or take the scenic 18-mile river route. Along the way, riders on both trails can go to Brandborg Winery, Rivers Edge Winery, Bradly Vineyards and Crew Work Wine for wine tastings. A wine shuttle service will be available for riders to send purchased wine back to ECEC so they don’t have to bike with their wine.
“We want to make it as simple as possible for folks, they can just get on their bikes and enjoy themselves,” Hamann said.
The night will end with a concert at 5 p.m. from the cottage grove-based band Windy Ridge at the outdoor amphitheater.
“It’s very kid-friendly. Even though it is a wine tour, there are going to be a lot of fun things happening at the different stops, people always enjoy ECEC,” Hamann said.
The Elkton Community Education Center organizes cultural and educational events in North Douglas County and serves as a job training site for local high school students, a press release for the wine tour said.
Tickets to the event can be found at Eventbrite.com — guests can choose from an all-inclusive tour ticket for $30 or a concert-only ticket for $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.