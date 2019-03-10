A Canyonville woman died, and her husband was seriously injured, in a crash west of Elkton on Highway 38 on Friday night.
At approximately 7 p.m. Friday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office took a report of an overdue motorist.
Police said the couple, identified as Frank Braudt, 76, and Marcia Braudt, 75, had left the Reedsport area shortly after noon Friday and were on their way to the Canyonville area.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Search and Rescue began actively searching for the couple and around 12:20 a.m. Saturday the couple’s SUV was located near milepost 31 on Highway 38.
The vehicle had traveled over an embankment and was out of view of passing motorists.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Elkton Fire Department and North Douglas Ambulance extricated the couple and provided medical aid.
Despite lifesaving efforts Marcia Braudt was critically injured and was pronounced deceased. Frank Braudt was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Oregon State Police officers are continuing to investigate the crash.
