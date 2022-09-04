ELKTON — After the fire trucks and tractors, classic cars and logging trucks shut down their engines and the parade was over, the people of Elkton descended upon Fort Umpqua to celebrate history and community.
Fort Umpqua Days began Saturday with the sweet smells of candied almonds and a pancake breakfast filling the air as excited fairgoers made their way down the path to the replica of the fort.
Built originally in 1836 by 10 men working for the Hudson Bay Company over the course of six grueling months, Fort Umpqua was rebuilt as a reminder of our past and a living connection to a different way of life.
“My wife and I have been interpreting Hudson Bay Company trapping and trading events for more than 20 years,” said Mark Hanus, host of a Native American sign language booth. “We have been participating in Fort Umpqua Days for seven years.”
Fort Umpqua has a rich history in which the actors and interpreters worked diligently to remain in character and be well-versed in their areas of expertise.
Whether your interests are corn grinding or cider pressing, fur tanning or blacksmithing, the Fort Umpqua Days reenactors encapsulated an era and were ready to share their knowledge and experience.
“I have been seriously blacksmithing for 25 years,” said Cy Swan, a retired blacksmith who was imparting wisdom to his two apprentices, “but my dad had a forge and I would play with it as a little kid.”
As two young men clanged hammers rhythmically, Sam Lee, a blacksmith for 20-plus years said, “How long have you two been apprenticing?”
Trevyn Lusier and Taylor Smith answered in unison, “five years.”
The more the sun shone through the morning clouds, the more people began to appear.
Vendors stood ready to tell their tales and sell their wares to fans of rustic and hand-crafted items.
“I have been to every event for the last ten years at least,” Sam Noonkester said. “I come for the buck skinners, I’ve been a buck skinner my whole life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.