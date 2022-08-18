ELKTON — When the school year begins on Aug. 29 for students in the Elkton School District, the sixth, seventh and eighth graders will be in their own building, separate from the grade schoolers.
Since Oct. of 2021, Brian Kruse, the district's maintenance and custodian supervisor, has helped oversee the construction of the new building behind Elkton Grade School, where the old baseball field used to sit. The building is home to three new classrooms, new bathrooms, two team rooms and a full-size gym.
The new gym is a big deal for the school as the previous gym inside the school was smaller than a standard gym with low ceilings and only two basketball hoops. The new gym has six hoops, room for two volleyball courts side by side and even a set of bleachers.
“When our kids would go to the other locations, they would get wore out cause they weren’t used to going up and down a full court,” Kruse said.
The old gym inside the school will now serve as a cafeteria.
With an updated gym, Kruse is hopeful the approximately 160 kids at Elkton Grade School will have an easier time competing against schools that previously had more modern gyms.
Because the old gym was so small, when Elkton hosted games in the past, they were limited and special rules came in to play, according to Kruse. They were also never able to host tournaments. Now, Kruse is excited they will now be able to.
The new gym will be ready sometime in early October, according to Kruse, as they are currently waiting on parts, such as an heating and air conditioning system, that are on backorder. Though the gym won’t be ready for a bit, the classrooms will be ready for students starting on the first day of classes.
Although the construction began less than a year ago, the planning for this project has been in the works for about six years, according to Elkton Superintendent Andy Boe.
The new facility and remodeling that took place on the existing building — moving the kitchen, updating safety features, adding a unisex bathroom and adding a ramp on the back side — were funded through a bond that based in 2019, according to Kruse.
“It's nice to have come to completion on this project and have something for the community to be proud of and bring us all together,” Boe said.
Once the gym is officially done, Boe said they will host an open house for the community to come and see the new facilities.
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.