The town of Elkton is putting out the welcome mat this Thanksgiving weekend with our 11th annual Art & Wine Tour.
Forget about ordering online and wondering if your presents will arrive in time or standing in long lines at a big box retailer. Local artisans are setting up shop inside Elkton businesses to offer a one-of-a-kind holiday shopping experience featuring handmade gifts, world-class wines and more.
During the Art & Wine Tour, you can connect with the artisan or winemaker who made your gift while soaking in a little small-town charm.
Featured artists’ studios on the tour include metal artist Cliff Scharf who has been making “handcrafted jewelry with an updated twist” for nearly five decades. Cliff’s nature-inspired designs are regularly showcased at Timberline Lodge and he will be at Bradley Vineyards during the event.
Painter Jane Woods captures evocative rural landscapes on canvas as an experienced plein air artist; you can find Jane’s studio at River’s Edge Winery.
Artist and children’s book author/illustrator Jennifer Dalen Wolfe will set up her studio and bring her whimsical designs to the Elkton Community Education Center on Friday and Saturday.
Fine-crafted wines are another type of artistry, and Elkton’s wineries produce a range of styles to suit different tastes and budgets. Brandborg, River’s Edge, Lexème and Bradley wineries will all be open on Thanksgiving weekend.
Start your tour at the Elkton Community Education Center (ECEC), 15850 Highway 38, to pick up a tour passport and enjoy the work of a dozen artisans, a new exhibit featuring local art made from reclaimed materials, and a “pop-up” bakery. Gift wrapping and shipping will be available for gifts purchased at any site.
Kids 12 and under can visit Ms. Santa’s workshop to make holiday gifts on Saturday from 10-4, while supplies last.
Fresh holiday swags, garden-themed gifts, stocking stuffers, butterfly and bee gear, handmade items, and “Fort Umpqua Preserve” gift baskets will also be on hand. ECEC will be open Friday and Saturday from 10-4. The ECEC gift shop is available online 24/7 and offers curbside pickup, gift wrapping, and shipping through the holidays at ececstore.square.site.
Other artists’ work will be featured at Farm Pickins Mercantile on First Street, where you can shop for vintage and repurposed furniture, decorations, Big K specialty meats, and more.
The Elkton Lodge Hall is hosting a rummage sale and silent auction to benefit the park fund.
All the restaurants are open, including Tomaselli’s, Arlene’s, El Guerrero Azteca, and our newest food cart Meatloaf Burgers Plus.
The holiday cheer continues into December as wineries continue to pour and Farm Pickins Mercantile offers up a great selection of gifts and stocking stuffers.
A highlight to each year’s event is the raffle basket filled with items from local businesses. This year there are three raffle baskets and more chances to win. Enter the raffle by collecting five or more stamps from each local business that you visit.
Tour information, passports and maps with each location’s hours are available online at elktonbutterflies.com. Some sites are open all three days; others, including ECEC, are Friday and Saturday only.
Another Elkton tradition is the annual wreath-making workshop at ECEC. This year’s event is Saturday, Dec. 4. The $20 fee includes a 90-minute session, supplies for one wreath and a custom-made bow. Reservations are required. Call 541-584-2692 or email info@elktonbutterflies.com for information and reservations.
See you in Elkton!
