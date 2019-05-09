Elkton Community Education Center will host an open house for its new softball field from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 15850 Highway 38 in Elkton.
A multi-purpose athletic field was created and fundraising for a softball field on site earned more than $10,000 in three weeks.
ECEC was the recipient of a $17,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation to help with improving access to athletic facilities in north Douglas County.
Oregon Community Foundation’s Anita Cox will present the community grant around 11 a.m.
Additional funding for the project came from local donors, NW Farm Credit Services and Elkton Charter School. More than 100 T-shirts with the message “I Survived Snowpocalypse 2019” to help in fundraising efforts.
Softball games will start this summer with a team organized by Elkton High School senior Samantha McCall.
With the grant accompanied by local donations, ECEC will be able to add a jogging/walking track, a 100-meter sprint track, dugouts and a concession stand. Construction on the track will begin in the fall.
Additional fundraising will be used to add a new bathroom facility.
