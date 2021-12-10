ELKTON — At the root of every piece of the built environment at Elkton Community Education Center is the work of Bob Sommermeyer.
Sommermeyer died Nov. 14. He was 83.
He’d lived a remarkable life.
Sommermeyer ran a cattle ranch — on his own — at the age of 11.
He worked for the Forest Service in California for 36 years, fighting wildfires and operating heavy equipment.
And he became an avid RVer in retirement, through which he met ECEC founder Carol Beckley.
Through Beckley and her late partner Jim Gates, he discovered Elkton and fell in love with it. For close to two decades he spent his summers in Elkton, living in his RV at the ECEC and volunteering.
He cleared land for the facilities buildings and trails, and for the replica of Fort Umpqua on site.
His informal title was the “original volunteer.”
If anything broke, he could fix it.
“I liked to call Bob a heavy equipment whisperer,” ECEC Executive Director Marjory Hamann said. “He could make the big rigs do things that other people just would not be able to do.”
He grew up in Southern California. In the 1940s, Sommermeyer’s father sent him away to a cattle ranch he owned. Sommermeyer was 11 years old but he went to that ranch alone and raised the cattle by himself.
That experience fostered an independent streak that lasted his entire life, said his daughter Donna Wilham, of Indiana.
It also fostered a love of the outdoors that would contribute to his decision to spend his career with the U.S. Forest Service in California.
He began his career as a hotshot in the Cleveland National Forest. While that job entailed putting fires out with shovel and ax, he later began working on heavy machinery. He operated bulldozers to clear the way so firefighters could get emergency equipment to the back areas of a fire.
He later worked in the Modoc National Forest, where he fixed heavy machinery, and then at the Inyo National Forest, working on campgrounds and roads.
His daughter Donna Wilham said she was very close to him.
“He was not just my dad. He was my best friend,” she said.
She said he could take apart and put together anything.
“It was amazing. In fact, when I was a kid he and I built an entire solar panel system together. It was so much fun,” she said.
After his wife Linda died, he retired and took up the RVing lifestyle.
Dan Wilham, Donna’s husband, said Sommermeyer loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing. He also rode a motorcycle nearly every day, even in his 80s, Dan Wilham said.
He was kind, tough and “salt of the earth,” he said.
“He was a true cowboy,” agreed Donna Wilham.
Beckley said she met Sommermeyer when she joined a group of RVing snowbirds that traveled together.
“He could do anything mechanical. Most of the women really liked him, because he could come and fix whatever was wrong in their motorhomes and put up solar panels,” she said.
He was a quiet guy, she said, and he had a few conversational rules: never talk about religion, politics or couples that were having trouble.
The land for the ECEC was purchased in 1999, and the RV group needed a place to stay. So they started spending time there.
“Bob just started volunteering to do everything, and he just kept being here,” Beckley said.
He was there, a valuable part of ECEC when it was “just kind of a beginning dream,” she said. And even as he started to slow down over the last couple years, he and Beckley were out working on the park a couple hours a day.
“He really liked Elkton. He said it was the place he’d lived longest in his life and he just became part of the community and loved it here,” she said.
ECEC Facilities Manager David Baird said Sommermeyer was “involved in everything A to Z, through the early building process of our facility.”
He lived at ECEC during the summer and for the last couple years of his life, year-round. He was very much depended on, Baird said.
“We’ll miss him for sure. He won’t be replaced. That couldn’t happen,” he said.
He was also a great mentor and loved telling stories about his life to the kids who worked in the facility’s summer youth program, Baird said.
“He was one of those people that you wanted him to be your grandfather,” he said.
Hamann recalled his dry sense of humor.
“Bob was a very steady person who didn’t talk a lot, but when he did he always had a twinkle in his eye,” she said.
Hamann said Sommermeyer will be deeply missed and his level of skill and commitment will be irreplaceable.
“So it’s up to the rest of us to figure out what skill and commitment we can bring so that we can carry his legacy forward,” Hamann said. “It’s an impossible task but we’ll do our best.”
