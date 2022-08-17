ELKTON — On a hot and sunny Sunday morning in mid-June, Barbara Slott got called into the Elkton Community Education Center — the monarchs had returned after a few years with no sightings.
In the Butterfly Pavilion at the center, Slott helps raise painted lady and monarch butterflies in her role as the Butterfly Steward. Since the 1990s, monarch butterfly populations have been declining, according to Slott.
“There's many reasons why the populations are declining. Climate change, habitat loss,” Slott said. “Pesticide use and herbicide use and all kinds of things.”
After three years with no monarchs at the center, Slott watched on that Sunday as a male and female flitted around, landing on the milkweed. That day, she and some of the youth employees gathered 58 eggs and brought them in to raise into fully grown monarchs.
After three days, the eggs hatch into a caterpillar and then the caterpillar feeds for about two weeks, according to a monarch butterfly life cycle poster hanging in the office where the eggs and caterpillars are kept. The caterpillars then form a chrysalis where they develop into a butterfly after about two weeks. Once a fully developed butterfly, they live in the Butterfly Pavilion at the center — covered in netting and filled with milkweed and other plants.
The first round of butterflies from the original 58 eggs already went through their lifecycle and the center currently has 200 to 300 eggs that they laid, according to Ethan Saladen, a ninth grader employed at the Elkton Community Education Center for the summer.
“Every fifth generation, I think it is, is called a super generation and that will migrate to Mexico,” Saladen said. “And that is the generation that is being hatched at the moment.”
On a daily basis, some of the youth employees help Slott take care of the caterpillars by switching out the milkweed so they constantly have fresh food. After they emerge from their chrysalises as fully grown monarchs, Slott will tag each butterfly with a small sticker on their wing so that researchers can track them.
Because the super generation has to migrate to Mexico, they live longer, typically around 8 months, according to Saladen.
Saladen and Andrew Hauox are both part of the youth employment program at the Elkton Community Education Center. The program started with the center’s founder, Carol Beckley, as she made an effort to hire a few local high school students each summer. This year, there are 22 youth, mostly students in the Elkton School District, who are working at the center all summer long, according to executive director Marjory Hamann. For many, it is their first official job.
“I've learned a lot about interacting with people and a lot about butterflies for sure,” Saladen said about his work experience so far.
While giving a tour of the Butterfly Pavilion on Thursday, Saladen and Hauox demonstrated their butterfly knowledge by answering questions and sharing fun facts about monarchs and painted ladies.
“The females, they have thicker veins, which is the black stripes you see on them,” Hauox said, describing how to tell the difference between male and female monarchs. “And the males, they have these two black dots kind of toward the bottom, middle inner wings and those release pheromones and smells for the females.”
On a patch of netting near the top, Saladen pointed out two mating monarchs, explaining that they mate three to eight days after hatching.
With dozens of monarchs flying around the Butterfly Pavilion, caterpillars busy eating milkweed and hundreds of eggs yet to hatch, the monarchs at the Elkton Community Education Center are thriving.
For more information about how to visit the butterflies or with help planting a butterfly friendly yard, visit elktonbutterflies.com. The Butterfly Pavilion will be open during Fort Umpqua days this Labor Day weekend as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.