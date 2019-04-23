About 1,000 Douglas Electric Cooperative customers in and around Elkton and Scottsburg at about 8 a.m. Tuesday. Some Reedsport customers were also affected.
Todd Munsey, spokesman for Douglas Electric, said at 8:35 a.m. The company estimated power would be restored by noon.
The problem was caused by an equipment failure at the Bonneville Power Administration.
