Like so many events these days, this year’s Glide Wildflower Show will be a virtual one, with participants taking pictures and uploading them for the online show.
For Dianne Muscarello, who has worked with the show for the past 18 years, April means that Indian plum is blooming already and the dogwood flowers will likely be out soon.
“I don’t know anybody that doesn’t love dogwood,” she said.
And it’s recognized by most people, too.
“You drive down the river and there’s dogwoods on the bank and being reflected in the water. It’s really, that’s a special one,” she said.
Muscarello’s favorite wildflower, though, is much less famous. Twayblade is a tiny orchid with a tall flower spike and twin leaves at the base.
“It’s just tiny, it’s cute and the fact that it’s so small, so many people overlook it,” she said.
But it grows all over the Umpqua Basin.
Another favorite is cat’s ears. It’s a white flower with fuzzy purple hairs whose petals are shaped roughly like a cat’s ears.
Who knows what else will be blooming in the wild this year.
“Even the tried and true collectors will encounter new plants and so they just need to be adventurous and anything that’s blooming, take a picture of it,” she said.
Many of the places where wildflowers would usually be collected look a lot different this year.
Muscarello lives about three miles from Jeanne Moore, who lives east of Glide and who she described as the grandmother of the show.
Muscarello’s home and the Moore home were destroyed in the Archie Creek Fire last year.
Even so, fawn lilies are popping up near the Moore home, she said.
The show was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but was in its 54th year in 2019.
The event was first held in 1965, with 71 specimens collected for a fundraiser to maintain the Glide Community Center.
In a nonpandemic year, the show has grown to feature more than 600 species of flowers, shrubs, ferns, medicinal plants, mosses and other plants, collected by volunteers. A typical show attracts thousands of flower fans from across the Pacific Northwest over a single weekend in April.
Anyone who lives or plays in southwest Oregon can contribute photos to this year’s virtual show.
Photos must be of wildflowers, not garden flowers, taken between April 17 and April 22 in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson or Josephine counties.
Photos can be downloaded on the iNaturalist app or online at iNaturalist.org.
Those submitting photos will have to sign up for a free account first.
“There are going to be all kinds of plants that they know and that they may not know, and we want them to take photos of them whether they know ’em or not,” Muscarello said.
Botanists including Dan Luoma, professor of botany at Oregon State University, have volunteered to verify the identity of each of the plants in the photos.
The show can be viewed online starting Saturday, April 24, and will remain after the show weekend.
The link to view the show is https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/glide-wildflower-show-bioblitz-2021.
Posters for the show at the The Atom Bistro and Coffee Bar, 20168 N. Umpqua Hwy., in Glide; Silver Leaf Framing Studio, 443 SE Jackson St., in Roseburg, or the Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Highway 38. Cost is $3 for a large poster and $1 for a small poster. Proceeds benefit the wildflower show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.