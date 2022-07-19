Drain will host the 100th North Douglas County Fair from Friday to Sunday on the grounds of the Drain Civic Center and historic Methodist Church.
The North Douglas County Fair was established in 1922 and is the oldest continuous fair in Oregon. It is a joint effort by the communities of Yoncalla, Elkton, Rice Hill, Scottsburg, Curtin and Drain.
The fair opens at 6 p.m. Friday, July 22 with art, magic, jazz and a light parade. Henrik the Magician and the Storyville Jazz Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.
The fun continues from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23. The day will start with a 5K run and a parade, before the fair opens at 11 a.m. There will be a gospel hour, car show, fire spinning classes, a pie auction, art classes, corn hole tournament, raffle and fire show. Performances will be held by Rockwork Orange, Dr. Delusion’s Illusions, The Melodic Minors and Diva Dancers.
The final day of festivities will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24. There will be outdoor church and worship, art classes, a beard contest, fire department games, a pie eating contest, a kids archery exhibition and lumberjack games. The Sunny Sky Boys will perform at noon on the main stage.
The exhibit hall is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Jams, jelly, sewing, photography, and Lego are among the categories this year. Drop off is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, July 21.
There will be family games every day of the fair; including nine-hole mini golf, bounce house, bingo, vendors and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.