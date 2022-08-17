Starting Aug. 25, the Conn Ford Bridge on Melrose Road will be closed until Sept. 2. The one-week repair will provide time for contractor Farline Bridge Inc. to finish constructing a temporary bypass bridge next to the Conn Ford Bridge, according to a news release.
The bridge construction is part of a joint effort between Douglas County and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
During the week of closure, Melrose traffic will detour onto Old Melrose Road, Harvard Avenue, Stewart Parkway and Garden Valley Boulevard. When the temporary bypass reopens on Sept. 2, the speed limit will be reduced to 35 miles-per-hour in work zones and portable signals will be setup to control the flow of traffic, according to the release.
With school starting up again on Aug. 29, the detour could affect traffic to and from school.
Drivers can expect the detour to take an extra five or so minutes, according to Dan Latham, the public information officer at the Oregon Department of Transportation. Latham did express some concern about the Melrose Road detour, as that road is much narrower and a bit windy.
“Drive with caution, give yourself a bit of extra time,” Latham said.
The Conn Ford Bridge was originally constructed in 1964 and has since needed numerous repairs, according to an earlier news release.
“It’s surpassed its expected lifespan,” Latham said.
Scoring a 9 out of 100 on the Federal Highway Administration sufficiency rating, the Conn Ford Bridge was due for updating. When it was built in the 60s, there was less traffic in the area, so the new design will work to widen the shoulders for pedestrian, bike and ADA access and update safety features according to the release.
The Conn Ford Bridge is being replaced in conjunction with the Old Highway 99 Bridge in Oakland. The combined projects will cost $22.6 million to replace — nearly $16.5 million of that came from a U.S. Department of Transportation grant, according to the release. The rest of the projects will be funded through Douglas County and state resources.
“The safety of our residents is a high priority and we were elated to receive this grant, and be able to supplement this project with county funding,” Commissioner Tom Kress said in the release.
The Old Highway 99 Bridge will undergo similar construction — a whole new bridge with wider shoulders and updated safety features since the original was built in 1924. During the construction, the Old Highway 99 Bridge will remain open, though some delays and intermittent closures can be expected.
Both bridges are scheduled for completion in the summer of 2024. After the completion of the new Conn Ford Bridge, drivers can expect another closure to take down the temporary bypass.
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.