OAKLAND — For Todd Woodward cars mean more than just fixing something to make it run, or restoring a car to its former glory. Working on a car means creating tangible memories with his children, it is a kind of healing, and it’s a passion that is as essential to him as an engine is to a car.
Woodward triumphed through five surgeries, countless rounds of radiation and chemotherapy due to cancer diagnosis in 2021. Now, he is building himself back up alongside a 1969 Buick GS.
Woodward said one of his neighbors left the Buick on a trailer for a number of years. “I drove by it every day and the car just sat on the trailer and nobody was doing anything with it and every time I drove by, I swear the car went, ‘Help me,’” Woodward said.
Woodward waited patiently until his friend was ready to sell the car.
“Then, I got the car and I’m rehabbing it and at the same time it's rehabbing me, because I just finished my cancer treatments and surgeries and I am trying to get myself back up," Woodward said. "So, this car needed to get back up and so did I. We are working on it and it’s making us both feel better. We are healing each other.”
He credits his recovery to his family’s support, the support of his friends in the car community and he found a path back to health through many hours in his shop.
Turning his passion into a career, Woodward provides people with custom interior work and custom paint jobs at Todd Woodward Upholstery in Oakland.
Of the hundreds of cars that have come and gone through Woodward’s shop, the Nova has maintained a reserved space throughout his 39 years of working on different projects.
Woodward’s own projects are neverending with constant tweaks to the engine of one car or making additions to the interior of another, his mind is constantly thinking of new things to try.
“Maybe I’m a bit car crazy but I’m okay with that. It’s my passion and I can think of worse habits to have,” Woodward said.
Woodward is a Chevy man, who has owned a 1971 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport since he was 14 years old. He considers the car a member of the family — having taken his two daughters to their graduations, family events and eventually taking each of his daughters to their wedding in that same car.
Woodward said that his Nova has gone through many transformations. He has the car exactly the way he wants it — until his brain thinks up something new to try.
“My kids, when they were younger, I built each of one of them their own car and they helped with it and they have those now. I am looking forward to doing that with my grandkids too,” Woodward said. “Now, I’m going to have to hook up each one of my grandkids with a car too.”
For his first daughter, together they built a 1971 Chevelle Super Sport while he and his second daughter worked on a 1968 Camaro. Now that his grandkids are becoming old enough to drive, he has already began thinking of the cars he will build with them.
“From my era I like muscle cars the most, I think. The cars that I had or that I had seen around growing up are the ones that I’m into and I think that’s the way for a lot of people,” Woodward said. “The cars I saw in my high school parking lot are still the ones that I think are really cool.”
Woodward has attended Graffiti Weekend each year since 1984.
“I don’t think I have missed one show. Back then, there was just the show on Saturday and then there was a cruise that Saturday night," Woodward said. "Now, it’s grown into a Friday show, Thursday and the Wednesday show that we do."
This year, Woodward plans on bringing multiple different cars out to Graffiti Weekend this year including a 1936 Pontiac Coupe, a 1933 Chevy Roadster with the possibility of attending shows with his Chevy Nova Super Sport.
“The car show and those involved in the community are a support group,” Woodward said. “You know that they are there for you but, man, when you are down, there are people that are there for you and it makes you feel good to know that you’ve got people looking out for you.”
Woodward will be attending multiple Graffiti Weekend events July 5-9 including the Street Memories Kick Off Show July 5 at Henry Estate Winery. You may also see him alongside dozens of car enthusiasts for July 8 cruise from 6-9:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.