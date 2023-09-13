OAKLAND — Construction on the Oakland bridge project continues and from Sept. 22 until Sept. 25 a detour will be in place.
"We are going to close Highway 99 on First Street at the east end of the bridge to replace an old pipe under the road," said Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Dan Latham. "That will start at 8 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday (Sept. 25) at 6 a.m. Hopefully they will get in done early."
Signs will be in place to reroute weekend traffic.
The project started in February 2022 and the new bridge is projected to be completed the summer of 2024. The completed project will include two lanes of traffic and wide shoulders, according to the ODOT website.
Construction crews recently created new hand rails, formed steel and started pouring concrete.
"They started pouring that concrete yesterday (Sept. 11)," Latham said. "They will probably be working on that for the next four to six weeks. At the same time they are hanging a sewer line under the bridge. Then they will need to tie in the new bridge to the highway."
Construction crews will begin tying in the new bridge to the highway itself in October and ending sometime in December. The total budget for the project is more than $22 million, which includes replacing the Conn Ford Bridge in Melrose.
Constructed in 1925 and located just outside the Oakland city limits, the bridge has exceeded expectations in terms of life expectancy. The narrow bridge allows for one vehicle to pass causing frequent delays and bottlenecking.
According to the ODOT website, “The bridge requires frequent repairs. Without replacement, it will continue to deteriorate beyond the point that routine maintenance will be enough to keep it open to traffic.”
Fairline Bridge Inc. is contracted for the work on the Oakland Bridge. According to Latham, many Oakland residents have requested pieces of the bridge once it is deconstructed. Unfortunately, due to led paint, the old bridge is considered a hazard and will be disposed of by ODOT.
