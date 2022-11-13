OAKLAND — The streets in Oakland were packed with parked cars Saturday and people flocked to the Stockyard Social Hall for a special event.
It was more than the sum of its parts — partly a potluck, partly an auction and partly a concert — it was a show of support for a beloved member of Oakland’s community.
The event was a benefit for Bill Stearns, the owner of the local Stearns Hardware and the chief of the local volunteer fire department, who was severely injured after a fall in June and is still in the process of recovery.
When people at the event were asked about him, the answer was always the same.
“Oh, everyone loves Bill,” said David Edwards.
Attendees — who amounted to hundreds as the night went on, gathering to eat freshly barbecued steak, listen to music and keep up with the Ducks game — paid a $15 entry fee, bid on silent auctions and donated their time and effort. All to help raise money for Stearns, to renovate his home and pay for his medical bills.
“Everyone is doing this because they know he’ll drop anything at any given time to help any single person here,” said Steve Clyde, the drummer in the band Flashbak who performed at the event. “You can see how much the community loves him and how much he actually puts forth toward Oakland. He’s just an incredible human, you know? He’s just a good guy.”
Clyde spoke with Stearns two days ago, saying that Stearns is currently undergoing physical therapy at a rehabilitation clinic and will be there until the Christmas holidays. Still, Clyde said that Stearns’ spirits are high.
All of the volunteers who helped organize the event were quick to sing the praises of Stearns, whose family has owned the local Stearns hardware store since 1887.
“Bill is like the pillar of the community,” said Jamie Gettamie, who owns the Stockyard Social Hall with her husband Ron. “Every single person here, he’s touched in some way. Whether we were 2 years old, or 70 years old, that’s kind of his deal.”
Even as steam rose from the freshly cut tri-tip on the attendees’ paper plates, and the sounds of Flashbak’s covers of ‘60s hits got many onto the dance floor, it seemed that nobody wanted to take credit for putting together the successful event Saturday — Steve Clyde said Jamie Gettamie and Valerie Magnus were the ones responsible. Gettamie pointed towards Magnus, and Magnus said it was all Clyde’s idea.
They all found an answer eventually, however — this was no individual effort, it was a communal effort from everyone in the small Oregon town who knew Bill.
“My whole life, this community has turned out for anyone in need,” said Ted Edwards. “It’s just a small town atmosphere. Everybody cares about everybody else.”
