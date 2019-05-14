More than 160 cars showed up to historic downtown Oakland on Saturday for the 16th annual Car Show & Shine.
“It’s the first car show of the season, and it’s a beautiful day,” Michelle Bossuet said. Bossuet is a volunteer with the Oakland Community Theater, which presented the car show.
The Neil Johnson Band performed during the event, and the streets in Oakland were filled with spectators on the 80-degree day.
Bob McCarroll, director of Rat Rod Round-up, brought a modified 1979 Jeep CJ7 to the event with a big sign that read “Vets sign the Jeep.”
Throughout the day, veterans wrote their names and dates and locations they served on the brown vehicle with a black sharpie, while McCarroll thanked them for their service.
“It’s great. This is always an awesome show,” McCarroll said.
McCarroll had modified the Jeep to embrace an alien theme, with Area 51 painted in neon-green on the side of the vehicle. The wheels were also painted neon-green, as was a hub cap decal made to look like an alien was place on the engine block.
McCarroll said Rat Rod Round-up is hosting three social and three round-up between June and September, including a social and show during Graffiti Weekend on July 12-13 in Roseburg.
“We’re hoping to get donations and help with scholarships for one young man and one young lady for a technical institute,” McCarroll said, adding it didn’t have to be automotive.
Several other car clubs and shows also presented their prized possessions in Oakland, while promoting their own events.
The car show is the main fundraiser for the Oakland Community Theater, which will use the money toward their production of Goodbody’s Gold in June and future productions.
