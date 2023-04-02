Some people tell you that they are revisiting Mildred Kanipe Memorial Park at this time of year because it’s a world away that’s close to home — 1,100 acres of spectacular natural land and historical buildings eight miles from Oakland.
For 40 years, Mildred Kanipe ranched it single-handedly except for the occasional dayworker. When she died in 1983, she willed it to the county for a public park.
The same as Mike Burke does, some of these people come here to look and think about what they see.
“There’s such a variety in that park,” says the former contract administrator for the U.S. Forest Service, describing a circuit trail he likes. “The oak savannah — which is the second biggest in the state — then going into the conifer forest in Fern Woods. You can come back by Bachelor Creek and walk down through the old pastures and up an old road into the savannah.”
He’ll hike the park, 10 minutes from his Oakland home, maybe once a month, always accompanied by the camera on his iPhone and occasionally by a small Canon.
He will pause here and there as the scene takes him, not following any particular plan. The cloud layers, trees, the sun, water, meadows, “all the above, plus changes in the weather” pass through his lens.
He likes the long view, he says, as in “looking out toward the Cascades to the east” or the landscape as seen from a hiking trail across the road from Mildred’s ranch house — it’s called the Ranch View Trail now — a pathway he helped put in, years ago.
Not only does he look at what is here, he also sees what happened here.
“If you cross the bridge over Bachelor Creek and take the little road to the left, to the south, it will take you right into the kidney fields, the old pasture. She raised hay out there. She had wheat growing there one time. There’s an irrigation system out there. Mildred had a pump down in the creek and she irrigated the fields back of the kidney field. She used to drive her bulldozer there. That’s how she got around. The old drill barn is back there. The barn is gone but part of the foundation is still there on the back side of what is called Mildred’s Forest.
“There’s so much history in that park.”
FamiliesThe same as many visitors, Olivia Rudenko loves the vicinity of the ranch house in the park. It sits in a dip below Elkhead Road in what is now the Day Use Area.
Olivia is partial to a picnic lunch by the pond and then a walk around to look for frogs and salamanders.
Olivia is four years old, but already she knows her mind about parks. An outing there is “one of her favorite reward things to look forward to,” says her mother, Melody Rudenko, a biologist who works for the Oregon Department of State Lands.
Olivia’s dad, Jim, worked at a veterinary clinic and a wildlife rehab center in Corvallis and currently is a stay-at-home father with their three kids. The family lives in Oakland.
William, 11, is a serious hiker. He and Jim can put in as many as six miles on a jaunt. He’s been backpacking since he was five.
Lily, 9, is the artist of the three children. “Spends a ton of her free time creating art of things she finds, a lot of nature art, crafting things she observes in nature. Also a big animal lover.”
“The animals are probably the big draw for all (three) kids,” notably the baby peacocks, Melody Rudenko adds.
“We typically let them wander freely,” she says of a typical family day at Kanipe. “We almost always end up at the pond but we like to do a circuit and look at the birdhouses to see if any are nesting.”
William once had a very close-up view of a bird in one of the birdhouses and now looks for a second encounter when he comes to the park. “We even take them hiking up on the trails sometimes, the flatter trails, if it’s a good day for that.”
In the spring and summer, the Rudenkos make it a family occasion every couple of weeks.
Mom and dad go home with pretty neat memories of their kids, Rudenko reflects. “I like thinking that they love that outdoor setting, instead of being in front of a screen, like we all are all the time. That’s very rejuvenating, to have that time to clear your head. They chat about things they’ve seen. It gives them a chance to explain things they see, too, which is fun because they’re really into the natural world, [and] both of us have science backgrounds so we can explain what they’re seeing, and that’s fun.”
Horse whisperersFor Jannelle Wilde, horseback riding in Kanipe Memorial Park is not about the scenery, spectacular though that is.
She has 14 horses. They live on 20 acres east of Yoncalla, which she and her husband, Adam Falk, operate as Wilde Ivey Bedouin Arabians. The couple specialize in Davenport Arabians, from an importation by Homer Davenport of Silverton in 1906.
“We raise the horses, we sell them, we give them away. It just depends on the situation, but we’re into what’s called preservation breeding,” maintaining the breed, she says.
Jannelle began riding when she was 12, rode every chance she got, but didn’t have her own horse until she and Adam moved to Oregon from California in 1993 and settled where they now live.
“I like hiking, but I don’t like hiking 15 or 20 miles,” she offers. “Five miles is good hiking for me. And you can go places on a horse that I never would have gone. I can make time. I can have a good time. I can have a better time on a horse.”
The best part of that — whether she’s riding at Kanpe Park or anywhere else — is working on the relationship with her horse, “asking the horse to do new things or trusting the horse that it knows what it’s doing and it’s going to take care of you.”
“I like a little bit of challenge on a ride, a little bit of hill work, a little bit of flat work, and being in the saddle for a while,” she says. “I don’t want anything to be too hard but I really like overcoming challenges with my horses, and so your relationship develops.”
She recalls one challenge at an obstacle-training competition. She and the horse had to walk through a curtain of yard-long hollow sponge tubes (“pool noodles”) that flap around in a breeze.
“‘What am I supposed to do here?’ the horse is saying. The horse needs to listen to his partner, which is me, and follow the directions that we give the horse. I’ve been riding my main horse for 18 years. We went to one of these competitions. I thought we had a great relationship. Well, she told me, ‘No, I’m not doing that.’”
After a good ride, which is most of them, “I’ll be smiling, and I’m proud of my horse. If I finish and my horse has wet saddle blankets and no wounds and I’m smiling, it was a good ride.”
But she always wants to end a ride on a note of having her way with the animal, especially if the ride wasn’t so great. “It’s good for you and it’s good for the horse. Like walking to the trailer instead of trotting. You don’t want your horse to say, ‘oh, it’s a trailer, I’m going to run.’”
Kanipe Memorial Park, where she usually rides for two hours, is a special place, the first where Adam and Jannelle rode after they moved to Oregon. A woman at their church had asked that they take her horse out for a spin.
“Kanipe has a little bit of everything,” Wilde said. Fern Woods, her favorite trail in the park, is “like being in a fairyland. There’s giant trees, ferns growing everywhere — I mean giant ferns. Only one horse can fit on the trail at a time.
“It’s challenging, especially in the springtime, because it can be a little slippery. But it’s also protected by the trees, so you get this beautiful duff on the ground — that’s tree litter and leaf litter, and it makes a beautiful trail. You come out (of the woods) and you’re like ‘Wow, that was so amazing!’ I can take a young horse (or) my tried-and-true horses and always have a different ride. Always.”
Milers“We’re not elite runners, but we do race events. It’s mostly just for fun.”
But serious fun, it seems, for Melody Rudenko and her husband, Jim, whose feet are frequently flying at the park in spring.
They’re currently in training for a timed endurance race. The object is to run 50 miles in 12 hours. Their training on the weekends is usually 10 miles or more, somewhat less on weekdays because of work schedules.
When the Rudenkos run at the park, “it’s good to tie a couple of loops (trails) together, so we end up with eight-ish miles,” she says. In places, their favorite trails are “real steep, so your times tend to be a little slower, so you don’t get quite as many miles in. It’s really good for training.”
Trail running is usually three hours at least, including getting to the park, setting up and running. “We do more road running during the week because it’s convenient, an hour to two hours, and on the weekends our runs can be three hours. Sometimes if we’re doing long-trail running, it can touch four hours.”
Melody Rudenko runs about 100 miles a month. Jim Rudenko, around 80.
Add strengthening exercises in the nature of injury prevention and a little cross-training. No special diet. “We just try to eat healthy.”
At Kanipe Memorial Park, they can be found most often on the trail through Mildred’s Forest, although they’ve run all the named trails in the 14-mile network.
“Fern Woods is one of our favorites. Isn’t that the one you have to go up the steep hill for? There’s a side connection (trail) that will take you over to Underwood Hill. Those together are a nice run, a shorter one.
“The side trails that connect back and forth in the Oak Savannah, those are really fun. You feel like a little kid when you start running.
“It’s not the same-width steps and the same swing of your arm,” Melody Rudenko explains. “The trails sometimes can be steep downhill, and there’s a trail-running concept called ‘brakes off, brain off.’ Just run down the hill without using your quads to brake yourself and just let yourself flow. It has that effect of when you were a little kid running down a hill out of control. It feels good.”
(1) comment
Mildred Kanipe Memorial Park is a real jewel among the Douglas County Park System. It needs to be managed very wisely with the primary goal being stewardship and protection of its many resources for future generations. Kudos to the volunteer group, Friends of Mildred Kanipe Park, that has adopted the park and steps up to help with trail construction, invasive weed eradication, bench construction, historic site preservation, fund raising and much more!
