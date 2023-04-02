Some people tell you that they are revisiting Mildred Kanipe Memorial Park at this time of year because it’s a world away that’s close to home — 1,100 acres of spectacular natural land and historical buildings eight miles from Oakland.

Fred Groh is an enthusiastic member of The Friends of Mildred Kanipe Memorial Park.

(1) comment

PickNGrin
PickNGrin

Mildred Kanipe Memorial Park is a real jewel among the Douglas County Park System. It needs to be managed very wisely with the primary goal being stewardship and protection of its many resources for future generations. Kudos to the volunteer group, Friends of Mildred Kanipe Park, that has adopted the park and steps up to help with trail construction, invasive weed eradication, bench construction, historic site preservation, fund raising and much more!

