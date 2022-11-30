OSP seeks assistance in death investigation The News-Review Nov 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Larry Mell Photo courtesy of Oregon State Police Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oregon State Police is looking for help in the investigation in Larry Mell's death on Nov. 30, 2021.Mell was driving his 2003 Dodge Ram truck westbound on Highway 38 near Putnam Valley Road, west of Drain, around 1 p.m. that fateful day when he was shot. Mell died as a result of his injuries.A preliminary investigation shows the incident appears to be accidental.Mell was 72 at the time of his death. He had eight children, several grandchildren and a great-grandchild. He was a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War.Oregon State Police and Mell's family ask anyone with information to reach out by calling 800-442-2068 or *OSP from a cell phone and reference case SP21-335049. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Larry Mell State Police Military Investigation Assistance Grandchild Death Oregon Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Tino's Tacos gets a new home Dream Center receives surprise donation Salem teenager missing, seen in southern Oregon Death Notices for November 24, 2022 Vehicle rollover Wednesday on Interstate 5 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Wednesday's Transactions NFL Injury Report BKC Glance BKC Glance BKC Glance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.