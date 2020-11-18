More than 3,300 Douglas Electric customers are without power after the cooperative reported losing transmission to substations in Yoncalla, Oakland and Fair Oaks substations about 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Crews have been dispatched to investigate the outage but no more information is available about a possible cause or when power will be restored, according to Douglas Electric.
Customers without power are encouraged to call 1-888-420-8826.
