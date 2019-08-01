Douglas County's Flood Insurance Rate Maps are being updated, and the time for property owners to appeal or comment on the new maps ends soon, on Aug. 20.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in collaboration with Douglas County, the city of Reedsport and the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, has made use of new technology and data to update the maps for Coastal Douglas County.
The maps inform property owners and communities about their flood risk and flood insurance requirements, and give them a chance to protect themselves against flooding and build a safer coastal community.
Comment and appeals forms are available at the Douglas County Planning Department, in Justice Building Room 106 at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave. in Roseburg or online at http://www.co.douglas.or.us/planning/coastal_flood_study.asp
Once all comments and appeals are resolved, FEMA will notify the community of the effective date of the final maps.
Most homeowner insurance policies do not cover flooding, but according to the county, there are cost-saving options available for property owners who are newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone. More information is available about flood insurance options online at floodsmart.gov or by calling 1-800-427-4661.
