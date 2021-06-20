If you like stunning sunsets, cool evening breezes and even cooler classic cars, the 28th annual Kool Coastal Nights Car Show in Winchester Bay is the event for you.
The popular event, which is named after a car club from the Reedsport and Winchester Bay area, will run on Aug. 27 and 28 on Beach Boulevard near Phillip Boe Memorial Park. The show is limited to 300 classic cars, years 1979 or older.
Debby Turner, who has been organizing the show for more than a decade now, said Kool Coastal Nights gets cars from all over, including throughout Oregon, California, Nevada, Washington and Idaho. Along with the Kool cars come the Kool car lovers, Turner said, with crowds routinely exceeding 1,000 people.
Admission for visitors is free.
Turner said the show is put on by area merchants and any revenue from the show is rolled into next year’s show. The event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus so everyone — merchants and participants alike — are anxious for this year’s event.
The festivities begin at 3 p.m. on Aug. 27, when registration opens at Phillip Boe Memorial Park. Registration runs until 6 p.m.
Things resume bright and early on Aug. 28. Registration continues from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Phillip Boe Memorial Park. Also at 8 a.m., raffle tickets go up for sale as does various event swag, including t-shirts and sweatshirts.
“We have some really amazing items for the raffle, like fishing poles, vacation stays, and more,” Turner said.
More than a dozen vendors will also begin selling their wares in the park first thing in the morning, and music from DJ Carlson Sound will fill the air in the morning and continue into the early evening.
Later Saturday morning, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the group “Back in Time” will be performing oldies but goodies in the park. For those interested in the poker walk, registration begins at 11 a.m. and stays open until 2 p.m. Registration will take place at Phillip Boe park and the fee is $5.
The main event, the Show-N-Shine of some 200 cars, will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Beach Boulevard. Registered attendees receive a ballot to vote for each car class as well as best in show. The winners will be announced from 4 p.m. to about 5 p.m., and that’s when the “People’s Choice” winner will be photographed.
Each year the event usually hands out about two dozen trophies, Turner said.
From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be a “harbor cruise” for all registered participants of the car show. Those not registered in the car show can still be a part of the harbor cruise for a $5 fee. Car plaques will be presented by Kool Coastal Nights staff during the cruise. Participants should remember to put their cruise sticker on the driver’s side headlight.
In addition to the music and the cars, there will be plenty to eat and drink, Turner said. There will be food vendors and a beer garden, she said.
“This show would not be possible without the dedication of so many people,” said Jennifer Rockwell, administrative assistant for the Reedsport/Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce. “We are grateful for the support of our generous sponsors.”
This year’s sponsors include Deans Mountain Logging Company, Larry and Barb Hathaway, Winchester Bay Vacation Rentals, NAPA Davison Auto Parts, Mast Brothers Towing and Three Rivers Casino.
Those wishing to stay overnight should book their reservations early, Turner said. Rooms in Winchester Bay go quickly, as do those in the neighboring town of Reedsport, which is less than 3 miles away.
“Everything fills up,” Turner said. “Once the event begins they get pretty packed.”
Anyone with questions about the Kool Coastal Nights Car Show taking place in Winchester Bay can call Turner at 541-662-1902, or the Reedsport / Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce at 541-271-3495.
