The Umpqua River Lighthouse is about to turn 125, and county officials plan to celebrate that by throwing a New Year's Eve celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 31 at the lighthouse, 1020 Lighthouse Road in Winchester Bay.
The free event will feature live music, wine tasting and hors d'oeuvres as well as a gallery of photos.
The lighthouse began its career on Dec. 31, 1894, when head keeper Marinus Stream lit the oil lamp inside the tower's Fresnel lens.
It was not the first lighthouse to have been built at the mouth of the Umpqua River. The first was built in 1855 and illuminated Oct. 10, 1857.
That original lighthouse was the first to be built along the entire Oregon Coast, but it was built on a river channel, and was vulnerable to seasonal flooding, gale force winds and violent storms. Because of that, the first lighthouse rapidly eroded and was abandoned. It collapsed in January 1864.
The builders of the Umpqua River Lighthouse chose a much sturdier foundation. It was built on cliffs 100 feet above the river and stands 65 feet tall. The tower is made of brick overlaid with cement plaster, is 5 feet thick at the base and tapers to 21 inches at the parapet.
The Fresnel lens was manufactured in 1890 in Paris by Barber & Cie. It weights 2 tons and has a 616 prism lens that was originally illuminated by a mineral oil lamp. It has 24 bullseye panels and completes a revolution every two minutes. Sailors looking its direction see two white flashes followed by a red flash.
The original lighthouse keepers had to wind up a weight mechanism that rotated the lens every 70 minutes.
In 1934, a generator was built near the lighthouse and it was electrified. The light was automated in the 1960s.
The Umpqua River Lighthouse was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.
In 2012, the U.S. Coast Guard ceded control of the lighthouse's operation and maintenance to Douglas County.
It's located next to the Umpqua Lighthouse State Park and the Coastal Visitor Center which also houses the Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum in Winchester Bay. Visitors can tour the lighthouse and museum year round.
More information is available online about the photo contest at
http://umpquavalleymuseums.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/PhotoRules.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1TFV4kmNLNoyvER1PgROCaSRfCbsHZ8uRNkwnBU5EfwFMR4VHY7-_gaww
and entry forms are available at
