Road closures in Reedsport due to sewer upgrades

SAM TEMPLE
The News-Review
Sam Temple
Aug 3, 2022

REEDSPORT — New construction started Tuesday and will conclude Labor Day weekend as new sewer lines are set to be installed on Hawthorn Ave between 14th street and 16th street in Reedsport.

Hawthorne Avenue will be closed to through traffic and people are being asked to remove all vehicles, trailers and any other items or debris from the roadway during construction.

For any questions or concerns please contact Reedsport City Hall at 541-271-3603.

Sam Temple can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217
