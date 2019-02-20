The city of Reedsport announced Wednesday it was contacted Monday about a small sewage spill from a manhole near the 800 block of Juniper Court.
The spill had also flowed into a stormwater catch basin near the spill. Water in the catch basin normally flows downrange into Schofield Creek about 2,000 feet away.
City wastewater staff went to the site, removed debris from the sewer line that had caused the spill, cleaned the area and then posted signage for the required 24 hours.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality was immediately contacted and notified of the incident.
No surface or stormwater contamination is expected, but city staff is performing stormwater testing at Schofield Creek as an extra precaution.
If there are any questions or concerns, contact Reedsport Public Works Director John Stokes at 541-271-3603.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.