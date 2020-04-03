A residential structure fire on Oak Hill Road claimed the life of a Roseburg woman Friday.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to a report of a house on fire at 11:18 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found thick smoke and heavy fire coming from the house.
Firefighters were told by neighbors that an elderly female was possibly still in the house. Firefighters entered the home, located the woman and determined she was deceased.
Authorities worked to fully extinguish and overhaul the fire. The house sustained heavy damage throughout the structure.
The victim's name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified. One other adult was not home during the fire and was later located safe.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the incident with 16 firefighters, including three engines, two water tenders, and two command vehicles.
