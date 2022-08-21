SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Blackberry Festival returned for its 34th annual celebration this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. With events all weekend long at locations all throughout Sutherlin, the town was bustling with traffic and activity.
At Central Park, dozens of booths were packed together, as festival goers browsed among the wares. From clothes to jewelry to homemade jam, the booths had something for everyone.
At the park’s corner entrance, next to a booth advertising a raffle for an AR-15, sat Tabby Toes Artistry, a booth filled with mystical themed creations. Flower crowns, earrings, necklaces, plants and ceramic containers filled the table.
“I just kind of like the fantasy, floral type stuff,” Tabatha Baker, the booth’s artist and owner from Myrtle Creek, said. “Some of it’s cutesy, like the rainbows, and then I kind of like the trippier, gorier stuff, too.”
A few booths down, the Sutherlin Competitive Elite Cheer Dance Team had a booth selling root beer floats, raising money for competitions.
Even farther down, one booth had a long line with kids and their families — the face painting station.
“I’m excited,” 5-year-old Caily Mask said, with a huge smile on her face, waiting in line to get a rainbow painted on her forehead.
Food vendors were another big part of the festival with all different kinds of tasty eats. For some, they took the blackberry theme seriously.
Matt + Mitty’s had a menu featuring a blackberry grilled cheese, blackberry pulled pork tacos and a blackberry pound cake. According to Mellisa Richardson, this weekend is their one-year business anniversary, as she and her husband got their start at the Sutherlin Blackberry Festival last year.
Judith Huntley helped run the Beta Eta Chapter of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha International in Sutherlin, selling blackberry cobbler and donating the funds to a number of local organizations. She said they made 126 large cobblers on Friday.
“We came to support the festival and to hang out with the family,” festival goer Joseph Quinones who came up from Roseburg, said. “I like the concessions. I like that they’re open to all kinds of stuff. The cars of course are fabulous.”
Quinones added that he and his wife are hoping to have a booth a next year’s festival, as she is a painter and he makes sculptures with wood, metal and found objects.
While food and craft vendors are a huge part of the festival, there are other events throughout the day. From the classic car show and shine, mud volleyball and a cornhole tournament Saturday morning to mud races and a motorcycle show on Sunday, there are events for everyone. All weekend long boasts a number of cook-offs and swap meets as well.
Duane Waller, one of the primary organizers of the festival, started helping out in 1998. One of his biggest contributions was bringing the mud races to the festival, Waller said. At 6 a.m. Sunday morning, registration opens for vehicles which will then be separated into different classes. Drivers are supposed to race down a 300-foot track — in the mud — and must stay in their lane. According to Waller, Sutherlin is one of only two places in Oregon with a 300-foot track for mud racing.
This year, the Sutherlin Blackberry Festival has grown, according to Waller. The car show has expanded with classic cars, and organizers are hoping to continue growth in the future in other aspects of the festival as well. This year, school buses were available to shuttle people around to the different locations.
“Blackberry is great for our community,” Waller said, noting the funds and tourism it brings to Sutherlin. “As an organization, we try to help the community.”
