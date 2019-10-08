A sanitary sewer overflow released about 100 gallons of raw sewage in the 300 block of West Central Avenue in Sutherlin on Monday afternoon.
According to City Record Diane Harris the spill lasted approximately 15 minutes.
"A blow off on a pressure sewer broke and released approximately 100 gallons of raw sewage," according to the press release.
City of Sutherlin staff stopped the spill and cleaned the area affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.