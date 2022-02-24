Martha Lee has been a member of the Calapooia Free Methodist Church in Sutherlin for exactly 100 years.
So naturally, the church threw her a birthday party Wednesday.
Lee was born in Sutherlin on Feb. 23, 1922, and reached the century mark Wednesday. She is by far the church’s eldest member, having attended it for her entire life, and many parishioners have known her all of their own lives as well.
Lee’s grandparents, Nellie and Ezra Baird came to Sutherlin from Pennsylvania in 1913. The Bairds helped purchase the historic Calapooia Free Methodist Church on Scott Henry Road for $100.
Lee brought her brother Dick Baird to that church on a horse when he was just a few days old, Judy Beador said. (At 84, Dick Baird calls himself Lee’s “baby brother.”)
Lee’s late husband Mervyn Lee helped build the newer, current church, which went up on Church Road in 1965.
At that newer church, Pastor Stewart Fowler said Wednesday that Lee has reached “quite a milestone.”
“I can’t recall anybody personally that I’ve known that has reached 100 who has the zest for life, who is just full of energy,” he said.
“I don’t know too many people that are 100 years old that can just hop on the back of the church van to go on a trip. She’s the fastest moving senior citizen in that group of people,” he said.
Fowler praised her “beautiful creativity” and reminded the assembled crowd of well-wishers about the 1,000 sock monkeys she’s made, including some for her fellow parishioners. He held up his own, dressed as a circuit riding minister.
The things she’s made with her hands really “flow from the heart,” he said.
He said that for 65 years she spent a week at camp each summer teaching children about nature and many still remember the love she gave them.
Lee was the second oldest of seven children. She has two children, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Many of her relatives, including a contingent from Amsterdam, The Netherlands, were in attendance Wednesday.
All three Douglas County commissioners attended the ceremony Wednesday and presented Lee with a card, a plaque, flowers and a group of 11 purple balloons.
“It’s an honor to help you celebrate your 100th birthday. Congratulations,” Commissioner Chris Boice said.
Lee also received written well wishes from former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Peter DeFazio, as well as Sutherlin city officials.
She also received a sash reading “100 and fabulous,” a crown and a sugar-free cake, just the way she likes it.
Baird, the baby brother, said Lee always took care of him as a child.
He said Lee is the first member of their family, so far as he knows, to live to 100.
After the ceremony, Lee said she finds parties scary but this one turned out to be fun.
Some of her fondest memories include growing up on the family farm and a church trip she took to Scotland.
She said her secret to a long life is mainly just doing what God wants her to do.
“Just loving everybody,” she said.
The church she’s now belonged to for a century means everything to her, she said.
“It’s really important to grow up in a good church, lots and lots of friends,” she said.
