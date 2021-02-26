The Sutherlin Post Office was unexpectedly closed on Thursday afternoon. A handwritten sign taped to the front door of the office read, “closed due to cleaning” and the inner doors leading to the service area of the post office were closed and locked.
The office had been reopened by Friday morning. The News-Review’s query about whether the closure was due to a COVID-19 outbreak was referred to a media information officer; however, the officer hadn’t yet contacted us at press time Friday morning.
