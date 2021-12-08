Sutherlin City Hall is closed until Dec. 20 due to a large number of COVID-19 cases, according to the county.

"The city reported a large number of cases and exposed contacts, and thought it best to close for a while," Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer told KQEN.

The city announced the closure on its website.

In a bulletin, the city said those with water emergencies can call public works at 541-315-8141, but should refrain from using that number for billing questions.

Instead, the city said most of its staff are working from home and are available by email.

In response to the closure, the city rescheduled its City Council meeting from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20 and extended to the deadline for water and sewer bills until Dec. 20.

The police department has a locked box in front that can be used to make payments. 

Ian Campbell can be reached at ian@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. Or follow him on Twitter @MrCampbell17.

(1) comment

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

If only there were a free, effective, and safe means of preventing most cases and illnesses and death from this thing.

