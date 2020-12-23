SUTHERLIN — Sutherlin is a little less jolly this week after 20-25 miles per hour wind gusts damaged the 50-foot-tall electronic Christmas tree installed at Central Park earlier this month.
“Basically, the high winds just blew the top part of the tree over,” Sutherlin Mayor Todd McKnight said. “We were assessing it today with the gentleman who made it, and it’s unfortunately going to be out for the season.”
There isn’t time, McKnight said, to order the required parts, receive them, and fix the structure before the end of this year. However, this does give the builder the opportunity to redesign the tree to withstand future high winds.
“We have spent the morning assessing it because we were going to do everything we could to get it back going again, but unfortunately it is what it is,” McKnight said.
Two smaller trees on display with the new tree, along with accompanying light displays in the form of variously sized presents, did not appear to be harmed when Sutherlin city officials assessed the damage Tuesday.
The tree was designed and built by Adam Sarnoski of Sutherlin’s Cooper Creek Creative. It took a year to plan, source the material, and build the tree. It includes 10,000 individually programmable bulbs that are networked to five computers housed at the base of the display. McKnight said it even had the technology to project a movie through those lights.
The chamber posted a video of the display on its Facebook page following the tree’s unveiling on Dec. 6, where some of those light arrangements can be seen.
“Last night we had that really, really bad windstorm for about 15 minutes and that was enough to catch the top and bend it over,” Sarnoski said. “But we will reinforce it and have it back out here, bigger and better, next year.”
Sarnoski said a few bulbs were broken when the tree was bent over, but almost all of the parts are still usable for the rebuild. He hopes to tie the other trees and present displays into the programmable design for next year.
“I have some ideas. It will be better next year,” Sarnoski said.
The display was funded by the city, the Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, and a donation from Pacific Power. McKnight said though it hasn’t been discussed yet, he believes it will be up to the city to pay for the repairs.
“We were getting a lot of positive feedback and everyone just loved it,” McKnight said. “But I can reassure everyone we will get it fixed and back up for next year. Unfortunately, getting just the parts alone here in time is impossible.”
