SUTHERLIN
St. Francis Community Kitchen to reopen
The St. Francis Sutherlin Community Kitchen is set to reopen Monday, April 15.
The building that houses the kitchen, at 323 N. Comstock Street, sustained damage in the snowstorm and it caused the facility to be closed while repairs were being made.
Theresa Kirkpatrick, from the community kitchen, said the building had roof damage due to the heavy snow, and that caused flooding into the upstairs classrooms. The water then came down into the kitchen area on the first floor.
She said at least one light fixture was completely flooded, so it took about three weeks to get everything fixed.
Starting April 15, the St. Francis Community Kitchen will be open every Monday and Wednesday from 4:30 to 5 :30 p.m. for anyone in need.
For information call 541-459-8007.
MYRTLE CREEK
City viewing center for commissioner meetings
The city of Myrtle Creek will host a South County viewing center for the weekly Douglas County Board of Commissioners meetings.
The meetings are streamed online, and Myrtle Creek City Recorder Joshua Norton said the city will be offering residents a chance to watch on a larger screen. Two-way communication will not be available.
The viewing begins at 9 a.m. every Wednesday in the Myrtle Creek City Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. The location is accessible to people with disabilities.
The first viewing was scheduled to take place today.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
4-H member enrollment deadline May 1 for fair eligibility
Registration for youth age 5-18 who are interested in joining 4-H and be eligible to participate in the county fair deadlines Wednesday, May 1.
4-H offers a variety of project areas for youth of all ages and interest. Children ages 5-8 as of September 1, 2018 are eligible to enroll as Cloverbuds. Youth who turned age nine as of September 1, 2018 can enroll in traditional 4-H.
Information: 541-672-4461 or extension.oregonstate.edu/douglas/4h.
