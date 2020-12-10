The Sutherlin Timber Town Toy Land Electric Light Parade will return Saturday, Dec. 19 with vehicles of all sorts alight with Christmas lights by the thousands.
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. It will head south on Taylor Road to South Comstock Road, north to West Central Avenue and then east to the Sutherlin city park.
Last year’s parade included nearly 50 different floats. This is the most the event has had in Duane Waller’s 14 years organizing the event. This year, though, Waller hopes for even more participation.
Entry is free and there are no applications to participate.
“Basically, you show up between 5 o’clock and 7 o’clock on Dec. 19th with float in tow, load up, line up after you register and we kick you out of the gate at 7 o’clock,” Waller said. “Why make it complicated? I’m not trying to approve a float, I’m just trying to get floats to show up.”
Prizes are awarded to the top three in four different categories: best of theme, nonprofit, commercial and Santa’s favorite. Waller said they may not have the same amount of prize monies as usual, because those funds are raised by donations from local businesses, but he is aiming to raise at least the same $4,400 organizers awarded last year.
This year’s theme, which is not required to be incorporated into float design, is “I’ll be home for Christmas.” Each year’s theme is chosen by from suggestions made by participants of the parade’s Facebook page. Follower Samantha Dragt suggested this year’s theme, which organizers said was a great open theme that allowed them to get a lot of floats.
Floats can include any sort of vehicle, so long as they have some form of light decoration. Onlookers will see everything from fire trucks, school buses and log trucks to personal vehicles and more. Participants usually hail from Sutherlin, but other Douglas County businesses usually participate as well.
Waller recalled a parade about six years ago when his wife, wearing a pink bunny suit, drove a golf cart with a Christmas tree on the roof and leg lamp on the back.
“Decorating a float doesn’t have to be a big deal. I mean, it was a golf cart with a leg lamp and a Christmas tree and someone in a costume,” he said. “It was relatively easy.”
Waller himself will lead the parade from a golf cart, stopping to pass out Dove chocolates to as many mothers as he can amongst the crowd. After all, he said, if it wasn’t for mothers, we wouldn’t be putting up a Christmas tree.
Because the event is outdoor, coronavirus regulations are less stringent. Waller said he is trusting everyone to be responsible with their own safety.
“A parade is great for social distancing. You don’t have to get close to anybody. You can sit in your car. We can only hope the people that are spectating maintain social distancing — which they normally do, because it’s cold outside,” Waller said.
According to Waller, the Sutherlin Timber Town Toy Land Electric Light Parade has been a tradition since about 1991 and he has every intention of keeping that tradition alive.
“I’m not willing to giving up Christmas for Kate Brown. This is Christmas. We are having a parade,” Waller said. “We were going to have it, like it or not. We didn’t have Blackberry (Festival) this year and I am extremely unhappy about that. But this is Christmas. You can’t take away Christmas.”
Mr. Waller has organized the safest public Christmas parade, but then he's been doing it for years. This year's theme, "I'll be home for Christmas", becomes complete with his generous Dove chocolate offerings to mothers because, "After all, ... if it wasn’t for mothers, we wouldn’t be putting up a Christmas tree."
Thank you Mr. Waller. You've shown us all just how easy it is to use your community organizational skills to let us all know just how much you hate Governor Kate Brown. Keep your chocolate and your duplicitous nature. It's immature, and we wouldn't expect anything more benevolent from you.
