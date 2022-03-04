She’s called the “Queen of the Kitchen” at the Douglas County Senior Dining Site in Sutherlin.
Louise Christensen, 91, has been volunteering at the dining site for 19 years — longer than any other volunteer there.
Christensen said one of the first things she did after moving to Sutherlin in 2003 was stop at the dining site for dinner.
“When I moved down here, I didn’t have nobody. I went down there and started to eat, and they needed help. I said, ‘Well, I’ll help ya,’” she said.
“That’s the way I got started, and I’ve been going ever since,” she said.
Christensen was born in North Platte, Nebraska, and spent most of her childhood in Dallas, Oregon.
Prior to moving to Douglas County, she lived for 20 years in Gold Beach, where she had worked in a mill that produced box shooks, which were slats for wood fruit boxes.
She’s been widowed twice, and after her second husband Jim Christensen died, her son Allen Sooter encouraged her to move to Sutherlin to be closer to him.
Her first task at the dining site was serving coffee. Then she graduated to serving as a waitress.
“Then my leg went bad, and I had some surgery on it. When I came back I said I can’t run around like that. So they put me on the steam table and I’ve been there ever since,” she said.
That was 17 years ago. In all, Christensen has volunteered at the dining site for 19 years.
The steam table is the spot where all the food is set after it’s prepared. Volunteers like Christensen then serve the food onto trays or into clamshells.
Some is then taken via Meals on Wheels to people who are shut in and can’t pick up their food.
Ordinarily, the dining site provides sit down meals. But during the pandemic, meals on site have been served at curbside to seniors who remain in their cars.
The site provides an important service to the community’s older citizens, she said.
“It offers food for a lot of people that can’t get it otherwise,” she said.
Some of her favorite times at the dining site were back when people could dine in and up to 200 people filled the hall.
“Then the volunteers would all get together and play cards or play pool. We had all kinds of entertainment. So it was good,” she said.
She also remembers fondly that people used to dress up for the different holidays like Valentine’s Day and Easter and those with the best costumes would receive awards.
Christensen said she has no plans to give up volunteering any time soon.
“I get bored if I sit around here and don’t do anything,” she said.
She’s not kidding about that. When she’s not volunteering at the senior dining site, she volunteers at the St. Francis Community Kitchen and St. Vincent de Paul.
She was recently honored by the county with a 19-year service award.
Sutherlin Senior Dining Site Volunteer Coordinator Victoria Kietzman said in a press release about that award that Christensen is always smiling and incredibly agile in the kitchen.
“Louise has the uncanny ability to take one look at the containers of prepared food and tell us exactly how many servings we will be able to get out of each container. We are so thankful to have her here with us,” Kietzman said.
Christensen said the award was an unexpected treat.
“It was quite an experience really. It came on me kind of as a surprise,” she said.
