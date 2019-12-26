U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will hold a town hall at 10 a.m. Jan. 2 in the Sutherlin High School gym, 500 E. Fourth Ave.
The town hall is one of 12 across Southern and Central Oregon that Merkley will hold to kick off 2020.
Merkley will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C.., answer questions and invite suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
"Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job," Merkley said in a press release. "From tackling Sudden Oak Death, to big investments in rural broadband, to making sure small ports get dredged, the ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls wind up as the solutions I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions about how we can strengthen our state and our nation."
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Mekrley has held a town hall in each of Oregon's 36th counties every year. The Sutherlin town hall will be his 397th.
