The annual Christmas Tree lighting in Sutherlin Central Park on Sunday, Dec. 4, brought the community together to once again welcome the holiday season to the city.
The lights from the trees dispelled the chill of the evening, while an ever-changing display danced around the restored 50-foot tree, casting a spell of Christmas magic over those gathered in the glow.
The Christmas trees were designed by local artist Adam Sarnoski of Cooper Creek Creative. He has spent the past year restoring the tree, which was damaged last season, but is now secured on the new multi-use stage and is again, the centerpiece of the three trees.
In looking back at the year 2022, the city of Sutherlin has undertaken many projects to bring economic growth to the community and transform the standard of livability for its citizens.
One of the most notable, with its canopy of contrasting colors of blue and white is the multi-use stage that now stands as an anchor in Central Park. It provides a venue for Music Off Central, the summer concert series, with plans to expand and bring in more events throughout the upcoming year.
The Sutherlin Downtown Development, Inc. and the city announced that a grant in the amount of $199,835.75, was awarded by the Oregon Main Street Organization to Sutherlin for the restoration of the Historic Bank Building. An additional amount of $60,000 will be provided by the Urban Renewal District.
The face of Central Avenue will continue to change as the facade and infrastructure of more buildings and businesses are upgraded. Central Park Plaza, adjacent to Backside Outpost, has had a cover and entryway arch added, thanks to Sutherlin FFA, Buglin’ Heights Drafting and Design, Harvey Engineering, Great Northern Trailer Works, Inc. and Sutherlin Public Works Department.
The urban wildlife refuge and “Jewel in the Crown” of Sutherlin is Ford’s Pond Community Park. The Friends of Ford’s Pond and the community development staff have generated $1.2 million in grants toward the purchase of playground equipment, the installation of restrooms, the creation of the picnic areas, completion of the pond loop path and additional parking.
This also allows for the planned Phase 2 construction to move forward in 2023. As stated by Board President Jim Houseman, “It is a place to walk and contemplate, an oasis for the community.”
As we contemplate and consider the possibilities awaiting in the new year, perhaps it is the star affixed to the top of a towering tree, lighting up the holiday season, will also be the beacon of hope for the year 2023.
