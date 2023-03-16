The Sutherlin Lions have been chosen as the hosts of this year’s district conference, an honor the club has had once before.
This annual two day convention moves between the 31 clubs that belong to Lions of Oregon District 36-E. One of four districts in Oregon, 36-E is home to 579 lions club members. It spans from Klamath Falls to Brookings and Ashland to Sutherlin; Dorris and Crescent City California are also members of this district.
The 2023 conference will be held at the Sutherlin Community Center. It’s open only to Lions club members, giving them the opportunity to network and learn from one another.
“Just refreshing their goals, their attitudes,” District Governor Gail Black said of the convention’s goals. “Sometimes they come just because and when they leave we hope that they go back with enthusiasm to energize their club more and to do more things and to see what others are doing so that they know what they can do.”
The conference is a mix of sharing community service projects and reporting on successes. There are also seminar opportunities, focusing on increasing membership and expanding knowledge.
Carol Brink, president of Sutherlin Lions Club, said their members will present on its backpack program, which provides food over the weekend for Sutherlin youth in need. Some other service projects, like the assistance the club has provided Hastings Village, will also be presented.
Sutherlin members will also be responsible for helping with set up and tear down, manning the registration table and any other gopher work that organizers might need.
This will be a good opportunity for new members and the newly established Leo’s Club, Doug Brink said. The Leo’s Club is made up of middle and high school students from the Sutherlin area. There are currently 12-14 Leos in Sutherlin; Sutherlin Lions Club has about 40 active members, the fourth largest group in the district.
As a service organization, the Lions are always looking for new members. Sutherlin Lions meets at noon the first and third Wednesday of each month at Dakota Street Pizza, 105 Dakota St., Sutherlin.
The Sutherlin Branch club, a nighttime group, meetings at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursday at a local church.
Roseburg‘s club meets at noon every Tuesday at Abby’s Legendary Pizza, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Location is subject to change.
Myrtle Creek meets at 5:15 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. The first meeting is held at city hall, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek, while the second is held at Pizza Palace, 919 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek.
The Canyonville club meets at 7 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday at the Community Center, 62 NW Pine St., Canyonville.
Find out more about Oregon Lions clubs at md36lionsclubs.org.
