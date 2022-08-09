Debbie Troupe called the Sutherlin McDonald’s on Wednesday morning hoping to take advantage of the delivery service she had seen advertised on their billboard.
The general manager, Brandon Ekman, let Troupe know that delivery is available through a number of services like DoorDash and Uber Eats. Not having any of the delivery apps, Troupe asked if she could pay over the phone and someone could deliver for her. Troupe said she has serious neck and back pain, often making it difficult to leave the house.
Though McDonald’s does not offer delivery by its staff, Ekman took it upon himself to bring Troupe her meal — he even paid for it.
“I asked ‘How much do I owe?’ He said, ‘It’s on me,’” Troupe said, adding that she tried to at least give him a tip, which he declined.
“It just made my day to do this for her,” Ekman said.
“He was so kind, so genuine,” Troupe said. “I was just dumbfounded. I didn’t think there were people like that left in the world.”
This is not the first time Ekman has taken it upon himself to help serve the community. Ekman is always vocal when he sees a community need and works to try and fill it, according to Kara Campbell, who owns and operates the Sutherlin McDonald’s with her husband, Shane Campbell.
“He’s always like that, he’s so generous,” Kara Campbell said, explaining her reaction to finding out about Ekman’s latest kind deed. “I was just tickled pink.”
The Campbell’s strive to support the community, such as donating money to local schools through the multiple McDonald’s locations they own in the region, according to Kara Campbell, adding that they live locally. Community service is encouraged within the employee ranks as well.
“McDonald’s has always been about community service,” Ekman said.
Ekman volunteers at a number of events throughout the year, setting up a McDonald’s booth with games and prizes at various community events from Myrtle Creek to Eugene.
“He’s an asset to the company and the community,” Troupe said.
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review. She can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.