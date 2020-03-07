Rick De Young was named Man of the Year and Nancy Anderson Woman of the Year at the Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce's First Citizens Award Banquet, held Saturday at Umpqua Community College.
Chamber President Tami Trowbridge presented Anderson's award.
She said Anderson has dedicated herself to promoting children's literacy.
She helped save the Sutherlin Library after Douglas County ended its countywide system, conducts story time at the library, organizes summer reading programs and started taking plastic tubs of books to local childcare facilities, effectively starting a mini-library system.
"She's been described as an unstoppable force for good and having an infectious good nature that inspires the folks around her to join in and get involved," Trowbridge said.
Anderson said she didn't expect the award because so many great women were nominated for it.
She said volunteering is worth the effort, and you meet amazing people through it.
"I think that you find when you start to volunteer for something that you get much more out of it than you give," she said.
Sharon Elliot, who presented De Young's award, said he collects cans and bottles to raise money for the Sutherlin Lion's Club and will be its president next year. He mentors a local student, displays 60 flags during the Sutherlin City of Lights and volunteers on the city's emergency preparedness committee.
De Young, a former police officer, Air Force veteran and retired attorney, said when he worked he was too busy making the payroll to volunteer. He began volunteering after moving to Sutherlin as a retiree.
At 82, he's been volunteering now for 20 years.
"What I find out is it kind of keeps you young," he said.
Sutherlin School District Superintendent Terry Prestianni was named Inspirational Leader. The Outstanding Service Award went to Blossom Music School. Better Way Electric was named Outstanding Business. Alesha Hunt and Melissa Freeman were named Outstanding Educators. Trowbridge also gave a President's Award to Janelle Brown.
For additional detail on Saturday's award ceremony, see Tuesday's The News-Review.
