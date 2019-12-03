Plans for an ambitious theme park in Sutherlin, which local officials had hoped would give a much-needed economic boost to the region, have apparently been derailed after 2 1/2 years in the works.
The developer behind the ambitious project, Oregon Only Development CEO Bruce Brunette, did not exercise his option to purchase the 126-acre, county-owned site. His deadline to do so was Monday.
Brunette had floated plans for the theme park to be located just off Interstate 5 and featuring Oregon-centered activities, including a museum, water park, a lake with fishing and boating opportunities and an outlet mall. Brunette also unveiled plans to build a hotel, convention center and RV park on the site.
He did not return a phone call seeking comment.
A lien has been placed on the property in Sutherlin a developer wants to turn into a theme p…
Sutherlin City Manager Jerry Gillham said he received an email from Brunette “closing down the project” but did not elaborate or return a phone call seeking comment.
Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice, who had helped broker the deal, said Brunette “failed to exercise his option.”
The county first entered into a purchase agreement with Oregon Only in August 2018, with closing scheduled for the following month, Boice said in a prepared statement. However, Brunette missed the deadline to close and was given four extensions before he signed a new option to purchase agreement, which was signed in March of this year, he said. The last option to purchase agreement was extended on Nov. 18, 2019, to the Monday closing date.
“Despite making every reasonable effort to see the project through, we are incredibly sad that this project will not come to fruition,” Boice said. “The county will continue to search for viable economic development partners for this and our other properties. Getting these properties productive and back on the tax rolls is a priority of ours.”
We could know by the end of the day Monday whether a developer’s ambitious plan to build a t…
The potential economic impact of development, including the estimated 150 temporary jobs needed to build the park and another 150 permanent jobs eventually needed to run it, gave hope to Sutherlin and Douglas County officials.
Gillham had said the theme park would be a “transformational project for the whole community” and “a catalyst for all of Douglas County.”
Sutherlin Mayor Todd McKnight echoed those sentiments, saying “It would be a huge shot in the arm for the economy, not only for Sutherlin but for Douglas County. It would just be phenomenal.”
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to sell the former Sutherlin Indus…
In a previous interview, Brunette insisted that he had done his homework for the project and that his plans were viable.
“This is not a half-baked idea,” Brunette said in September. “This has been completely thought through and analyzed. We brought some very good people to the table to help develop this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.