The City of Sutherlin Annual Christmas Tree scheduled for Sunday in Central Park announced last-minute modifications Friday in order to comply with Gov. Kate Brown's COVID-19 gathering limitations.
Instead of the gathering organizers had originally announced, the tree lighting will now be a drive-by and virtual event. The newly installed 50-foot tall display will be lit at 5:15 p.m.
Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center Executive Director Tracy Martz will start a Facebook live stream at 5:10 p.m. with a reading of "The Night Before Christmas." The countdown and subsequent lighting of the tree will follow. This will be held at www.facebook.com/SutherlinAreaChamber.
The tree was designed by metal artist Adam Sarnoski of Cooper Creek Creative and Northstar Fabrication of Sutherlin.
"There will not be another tree and light display like this one in all of Southern Oregon," Sutherlin Mayor Todd McKnight said in the press release.
Anyone wishing to see the illumination of the tree is welcome to drive by Central Park or find a nearby parking spot. Because Douglas County is listed as an extreme risk level for COVID-19, all outdoor social gatherings are limited to six people by the governor's latest orders.
For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2VngBki.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.