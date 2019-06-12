The annual Sutherlin Woofstock Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sutherlin Central Park and Community Center.
The event features a welcome and animal blessing at 11 a.m., followed by a flag tribute and parade a half hour later and a costume and beauty contest at noon. Afternoon events include a weenie dog race at 12:30 p.m., a Frisbee fetch competition at 1 p.m., dog races at 1:30 p.m., musical hula hoops at 2 p.m., water bowl relay race at 2:30 p.m. and bobbing for weenies at 3 p.m.
A discount vaccine clinic will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from For The Love Of Paws, which offers income-based veterinary services.
