Police rushed to the site of an apparent motor vehicle accident 2 miles west of Sutherlin on Tuesday morning after 911 dispatchers received a call that the driver of the car was shooting out the window of the vehicle.
After several confusing minutes on Fort McKay Road where the female driver was briefly detained by police, the report of gunshots proved to be something completely different: Cannon sounds from a nearby vineyard.
Sutherlin Police Chief Troy Mills said his officers responded to the scene of the accident expecting the worst.
"It ended up being the cannons going off in the vineyard, so it was confusing all the way around but we got there and figured out what happened and everything turned out just fine," Mills said.
The loud cannon-like sounds are used to keep the birds out of the vineyards and protect the grapes that are being harvested.
Mills said the female driver of the car had turned too soon, missed a driveway and ran into a ditch along Fort McKay Road in heavy fog and there were no injuries. But the initial call at 7:45 a.m. brought several units from the Oregon State Police, Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Sutherlin Police speeding to the scene.
Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Brad O'Dell said the female driver was briefly detained, but it was quickly determined that she had not fired any shots and the sound was from the vineyard cannons.
Mills said police didn't know what they were going to find and the thick fog made it even more dangerous.
"It's like every call we go to, with regard to safety, we try to get there as quickly as we can, but it turned out, in this case, it was not as reported," he said.
No citations or arrests were made.
