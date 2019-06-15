SUTHERLIN — Sadie, a 4-year-old English mastiff, recently moved to Sutherlin with her best friend Todd Kibbey.
She attended the annual Woofstock Festival Saturday at Central Park in Sutherlin, so she could “get out to sniff some butts and make some friends,” according to Kibbey.
She had plenty of opportunity to do that. The park was packed at this year’s event, with dogs and their humans participating in a host of activities, from a wiener dog race to a Frisbee competition. For The Love of Paws veterinary clinic offered vaccines and vendors offered an array of pet supplies.
Sadie participated in the beauty contest.
“They didn’t call her number but it’s just like junior sports now, everyone gets a medal,” Kibbey said. She wasn’t too interested in it.
“She would have felt better if it was made out of food,” Kibbey said.
John Crager of Sutherlin attended with Charlotte, a 17-year-old dachshund. Crager rescued Charlotte a few years back when he was going through a tough time, and he said she rescued him too. She had a hard time finding a home because she prefers men to women. But that suited Crager fine. Charlotte had been in foster homes for 4 years before she found her forever home with Crager.
On Saturday they planned to just socialize a bit with other dogs and their owners.
“I was going to enter the wiener race, but she’s pretty old,” Crager said. Crager was pleased with a new halter he bought at Woofstock. It’s easy to grab if Charlotte gets out of control and it’s reflective for night-time walks.
Bettsi Outland brought her 6-year-old dog Graci, who is what Outland calls a “doxidoodle,” a mix of dachshund and poodle.
She and her husband Tom Outland have been married 63 years and they spent 17 years traveling the country in an RV, but now they’ve moved into a home in Roseburg. They adopted Graci from a 90-year-old woman who had to go into senior housing.
Tom Outland hasn’t been well and Graci’s been a great companion to him, Bettsi Outland said.
“She has become his therapy. She has absolutely been a blessing for us, this dog,” she said.
Anthony Vander Velden of Sutherlin had to work Saturday, so he arrived at Woofstock on his lunchbreak. Since he was running late, his sister Anna Vander Velden entered his 4-year-old Australian shepherd/border collie mix Riley in the Frisbee Fetch Competition. Anthony Vander Velden made it in time to see the last couple of throws.
Anthony Vander Velden said Riley has played fetch since she was a puppy. She started out catching balls and has since moved up to being able to fetch a flying disc that’s been tossed in the river. On Saturday, catching discs was a walk, and a jump, in the park.
“This is always fun,” he said. “It’s always been a fun event. It grows a bit more every year.”
He enjoys just seeing the variety of dogs.
“We always forget the different breeds you have here. I have a mix, but you’ve got some pure ones, you’ve got some odd ones,” he said.
For Anthony Vander Velden, the great thing about dogs is the companionship.
“Your dog goes with you. They won’t leave you, and if they do leave you, it’s to explore for a minute and then they’ll come right back,” he said.
