Two loggers were rescued from a logging site in the Tyee area near Umpqua Tuesday morning, one of them with multiple trauma injuries after being pinned under a log and one with minor injuries.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Technical Rescue crews arrived at the scene about 10:20 a.m. and discovered the two men about 800 feet down a steep embankment.
Fire department crews and EMS personnel scaled down the mountain to provide medical care while the rescue team set up a rope system to extricate the men from the scene.
REACH Air Ambulance landed nearby and both patients were hauled off the mountain in a little basket with the rope systems.
The trauma patient was flown by helicopter to Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
A second patient was taken to Mercy Medical Center by Bay Cities Ambulance, with minor injuries.
No names of the victims have been released yet.
